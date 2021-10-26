Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,684 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tronox worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 531,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 343,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 679,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TROX stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.