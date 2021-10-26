JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGDDY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,819. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

