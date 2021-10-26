JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEGRY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY remained flat at $$30.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.