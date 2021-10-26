Juggernaut Market Cap Achieves $24.65 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00215902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

