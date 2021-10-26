KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0098

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and approximately $43.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005493 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00044531 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.