Kava (KAVA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111.60 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00009838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $546.52 million and approximately $111.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00112003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.68 or 0.00455451 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00040956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 148,762,141 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.