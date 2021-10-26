KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Barclays

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBCSY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.39.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.