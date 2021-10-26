Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

