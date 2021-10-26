Kylin (KYL) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. Kylin has a market cap of $40.81 million and $1.12 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kylin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

