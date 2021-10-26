Lattice Token Reaches Market Cap of $39.47 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $39.47 million and $2.24 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

