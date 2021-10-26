Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.14 million and $132.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

