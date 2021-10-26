Loopring [NEO] Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.
Loopring [NEO] Profile
Loopring [NEO]
was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg
. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring
and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here
. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org
. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol
.
According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “
Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.
