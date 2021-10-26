Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

LNDNF traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

