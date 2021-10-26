Mango Markets Reaches Market Cap of $291.09 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $291.09 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.97 or 1.00132245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.56 or 0.06857304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

