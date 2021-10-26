Maple 1-Day Volume Tops $2.46 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $27.25 or 0.00044788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $76.09 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,286 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

