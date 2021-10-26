Marshall Wace LLP Sells 76,036 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 171.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $100.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

