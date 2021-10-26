MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $767,018.78 and approximately $88,801.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,910.76 or 1.00148800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00324696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.72 or 0.00553545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00192298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

