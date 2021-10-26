Medicalchain One Day Volume Reaches $113,216.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $113,216.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00073774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,848.80 or 1.00165629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.77 or 0.06822871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

