Merculet Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $582,083.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

