Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.13. The company had a trading volume of 397,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $311.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.75.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

