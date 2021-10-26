Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,538.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $7,538.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00075086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00114032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,935,791,840 coins and its circulating supply is 4,730,582,273 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

