Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

