MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1,558.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001222 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00238487 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 236,474,479 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.