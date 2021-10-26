Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Financial Comparison

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Montrose Environmental Group and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.39, suggesting a potential downside of 42.45%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than TSS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 5.19 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -13.85 TSS $45.06 million 0.27 $80,000.00 N/A N/A

TSS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60% TSS 0.92% 12.98% 2.10%

Summary

TSS beats Montrose Environmental Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

