Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LNSTY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 728,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

