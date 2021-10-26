MultiCoinCasino (MCC) Achieves Market Cap of $48,266.91

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One MultiCoinCasino coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MultiCoinCasino has a total market capitalization of $48,266.91 and approximately $35.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About MultiCoinCasino

MultiCoinCasino’s genesis date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino . MultiCoinCasino’s official message board is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling MultiCoinCasino

