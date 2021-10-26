Mysterium Reaches Market Cap of $16.13 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $633,377.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

