National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NTIOF stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

