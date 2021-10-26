National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

