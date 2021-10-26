Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $549,371.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006085 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001659 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,547,512 coins and its circulating supply is 18,201,521 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

