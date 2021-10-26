Neil B. Macdonald Sells 8,535 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,426,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $8,737,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

