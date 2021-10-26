NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $796,052.74 and $368.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00312902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

