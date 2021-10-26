NFT Index Price Tops $1,696.57 on Major Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $21,047.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $1,696.57 or 0.02788555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00215852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00104272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.