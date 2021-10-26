NFTLootBox Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $149,067.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $92.03 or 0.00148077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.