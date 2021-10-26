Nicholas George Nomicos Sells 6,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00.

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$56.09. The company had a trading volume of 196,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.