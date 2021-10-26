Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,334,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,886,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,790,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,808,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,269,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.