Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,407 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of ViacomCBS worth $136,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1,514.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 80,844 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.