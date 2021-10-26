Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,998 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Etsy worth $145,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $253.05. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

