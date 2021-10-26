ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Tops $0.15

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $38,060.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

