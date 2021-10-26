OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

