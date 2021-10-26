OKB Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $654.10 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $23.38 or 0.00038599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

