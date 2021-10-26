OKCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $445,794.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $445,794.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,850.34 or 1.00016103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.00628387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004325 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,530,301 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.