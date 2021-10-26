Oppenheimer Weighs in on Global Payments Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

