Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 98,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.