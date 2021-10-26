Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Shares of ORAN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 98,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $13.09.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
