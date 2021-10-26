Origin Sport (ORS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,457.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $198,457.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00086906 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

