ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ORIX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

IX opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 7.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

