Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE OC opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

