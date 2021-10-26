PAID Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $806,098.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and approximately $806,098.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

