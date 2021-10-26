Pamp Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00214061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

