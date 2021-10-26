Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.40.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $303.90 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

